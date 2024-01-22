Headlines

Weather update: Cold waves continue in Delhi-NCR, check IMD forecast

For the next three to four days, the northern regions of the country are likely to continue experiencing cold waves and days with low temperatures.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

Edited by

For the next three to four days, the northern regions of the country are likely to continue experiencing cold waves and days with low temperatures due to the jet stream winds that are prevailing over the country's plains.  Delhi and the surrounding states, on Monday, continued to shiver as the coldwave persisted.

At 11.30 p.m., on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department reported that some areas of Bihar had dense fog while some areas of East Uttar Pradesh had moderate fog. Additionally, the weather service reported that patchy areas of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab had moderate fog.

According to the meteorological department, Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today, will see clear skies and temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. Today, the temple town did not have any rain in the forecast.

Delhi's highest temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday was five degrees colder than the season's average. At 5.30 pm, the minimum temperature was 4.8 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 71%. The railways reported that on Sunday, fog caused delays of up to four hours for 11 trains that were headed towards Delhi. For January 22, the weather bureau primarily forecasted clear skies, thick to extremely thick fog, and chilly weather.

