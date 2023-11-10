Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in just 7 minutes from 2026; know how that will be possible

InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation have signed a MoU to launch electric air taxis from Delhi to Gurgaon to reduce commuting time.

The normal time taken to travel from Delhi’s Connaught Place to Gurugram in Haryana is 60-90 minutes. But in 2026, this may be reduced to only 7 minutes. All thanks to the yet-to-be-launched Electric air taxis.

On Thursday, InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent firm of IndiGo announced its partnership with California-based electric air taxi firm Archer Aviation.

“In addition to urban air taxi services, the parties plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services,” the company said in a release.

The release further stated, "The goal is for a passenger on an InterGlobe-Archer flight to be able to fly the 27-km Delhi trip from Connaught Place to Gurugram, typically taking 60 to 90 minutes by car, in approximately 7 minutes."

This collaboration also intends to finance the purchase of up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft for India operations. The Midnight aircraft is a piloted four-passenger eVTOL built to conduct rapid and continuous flights with reduced charge time between flights.

“Over the last two decades, InterGlobe has been involved in providing safe, efficient, and affordable transportation to hundreds of millions of Indians across the country. We are excited at this new opportunity of bringing an effective, futuristic and sustainable transport solution by introducing Archer’s electric aircraft to India,” asserted Rahul Bhatia, InterGlobe’s Group managing director.

While, Archer’s chief commercial officer Nikhil Goel Goel said that India is one of, if not the largest opportunity for eVTOL aircraft utilisation in the world as the country is home to the world’s largest population of over 1.4 billion people and its largest cities face some of the greatest congestion challenges in the world.

This is not the first time that any company has announced air taxi operations in the country. Last year, FlyBlade India offering helicopter services, announced an order for up to 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) from Embraer-backed Eve. In March, it partnered with Jaunt Air Mobility to launch an eVTOL service in the country by 2027.