Received wrong challan for your vehicle? Here is what you can do next

If you live in Delhi and have received a wrong challan for your vehicle, this news is for you.

Digital cameras have been installed at various places in Delhi to prevent violations of traffic rules such as over speeding, redlight jumping and stopping beyond the stop line. They automatically generate the challan by reading the number plate of the vehicles that break the rules. However, there are numerous complaints that the cameras are not able to read the number plate properly at times.

Vehicle owners have to suffer because of this mistake by the system and are often issued wrong challans. While you know that you did not violate any traffic rule, you are still clueless about how to challenge the wrong challan that has been sent to you.

You don't have to worry. You can challenge the challan from home.

Also, to solve this problem, people are now demanding from the traffic police to make necessary improvements in the system.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued simple instructions for those who have received wrong challans. You can contact Delhi Traffic Police's helpline number and receive instructions to send an email along with information like your Registration. The wong challan will be cancelled after verification.

The Traffic Police has also started sharing step-to-step guide for this as the number of such cases are rising.

The error often happens due to improper or unclean number plate and the camera cannot see it clearly. While people are demanding a permanent fix of the problem, officials say this is a technical issue and its accuracy depends on a lot of factors.