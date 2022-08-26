‘BJP acting like serial killer of state govts, PM Modi feeling insecure’: Manish Sisodia amid CBI probe

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

AAP leader and Delhi minister Manish Sisodia has been in the middle of a controversy for the past couple of weeks when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started probing the liquor excise policy case in the national capital, naming him as the prime accused.

Now, Manish Sisodia – who holds the education and Deputy CM portfolio in Delhi – has hit out at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them “insecure” due to the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Friday, as he termed the CBI FIR against him "completely fake" and based on "mere sources".

"Prime Minister Modi feels insecure seeing good work by others. I have not seen a more insecure person than him. Had Arvind Kejriwal been the prime minister and I the education minister of a state, he would not have done something like this," Sisodia said, participating in a discussion on a government resolution moved by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

While speaking in the assembly, the Delhi education minister said, “The FIR against me is completely fake. I have committed no corruption...They (BJP) are acting like serial killer to eliminate other state governments. The effort they are putting to murder state governments, they should have put that much effort into building schools and hospitals.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a show of strength by summoning all its MLAs at party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence where he accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Rs 800 crore to 40 of his legislators for switching sides. Kejriwal also questioned if the money came from GST collections, the PM CARES fund, or some of the BJP's "friends".

This comes just after the CBI FIR against Sisodia, naming him as the prime accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. Apart from the CBI investigation, the Enforcement Directorate has also launched a money laundering probe in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

