'Had vision of god': 2 men arrested after killing 6-year-old boy in name of 'human sacrifice'

Most shocking incident of horror was unfolded in Delhi’s Lodi Colony on Saturday, two men arrested for killing a six-year-old boy in the name of ‘human sacrifice’. The accused allegedly had slit the boy’s throat. As the suspects said they killed the youngster to obtain "prosperity," police suspect it was a case of ‘human sacrifice.’ The accused reportedly revealed that the vision of Lord Shiva had directed them to sacrifice the child if they want to get wealthy.

The suspects, Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar, both laborers from Bihar, were arrested. The police discovered on Saturday that two men had slit a child's neck at a CGO Complex building site. "At the building site, a child's body was discovered lying there, and his parents were in agony. The child's neck and head was clearly injured "a policeman stated.

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, the accused's shanty had blood splatters all over it. Additionally, police found the murder weapon there. The deceased's father, Ashok Kumar, Uttar Pradesh native, filed a complaint, and a case was subsequently opened. The deceased was identified as one of their three children.

"The labourers were singing bhajan at the construction site after dinner. Afterwards, while returning to his shanty, the boy’s father found that his son was missing and started a search," the officer said. The accused allegedly caught hold of the victim as he was walking past their jhuggi, slit his throat, and then repeatedly stabbed him in the back of the skull. According to the police, Kumar discovered blood pouring out of a nearby shanty.

He notified others after pushing open the door and saw his son lying inside. The two people living in the shed were caught and given to the police. According to investigators, the accused used drugs before the crime was committed.

DCP Chowdhary said, "The accused told us that one of them had a vision that God was asking for the sacrifice of a child. He saw the boy coming towards his shanty. He dragged him inside and, together, the two men slit his throat and also hit him on the head with a hard object." Five months prior, the boy's family had relocated to Delhi in search of a better life. The victim's relatives denied having any enmity with the two accused.

