‘BJP, Congress forming alliance, holding secret meetings’: Arvind Kejriwal alleges ahead of Gujarat polls 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning in full force ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, expected to be held in December this year. In the midst of the campaigning, Kejriwal has made several strong claims about the elections.

Citing a report published by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP is all set to win the elections in Gujarat this year with a thin margin. He further claimed that the other parties are conspiring to defeat his party in the state.

Kejriwal claimed that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress have “joined hands” and are planning to form an alliance in Gujarat in an attempt to diminish the attempts of the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly elections in the state.

The AAP national convener also claimed that according to the IB report, AAP is set to win around 94-95 seats out of the total 182 in the Gujarat elections 2022, while saying that the number could also be boosted to over 150 with public support.

The Delhi chief minister further added, “We are ahead of the BJP with very few seats, the people of Gujarat have to give a big push to the AAP so that the AAP has a good majority and a government is formed with a good majority."

The AAP chief also said, “The BJP and the Congress have joined hands, group meetings are going on, the BJP is badly frightened with the report. Both party leaders had secret meetings and later both are making allegations at the AAP in the same language."

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) maintains a stronghold on Gujarat by forming the government in the state for several terms. According to Kejriwal, now the BJP wants arch-rival Congress to be stronger in the state in an effort to form an alliance and defeat AAP.

(With IANS inputs)

