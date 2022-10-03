‘Drones from Pakistan, sticky bombs and IEDs’: How Pakistani terrorists planned Udhampur blasts in J-K

Representational image

The twin blasts in Udhampur shook the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir a few days back, with the security agencies diving into the case and arresting the person responsible for the terrorist attack, as per media reports.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested at least two people in relation to the twin blasts in the Udhampur district of J&K, uncovering the link between the prime accused and neighbouring country Pakistan, where he was settled.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that multiple agencies and security forces confirmed that a person named Mohamad Amin Bhat was behind the blasts, and has strong links with Pakistan.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Singh told reporters, “Bhat is involved in these blasts. He is settled in Pakistan. He contacted a militant named Aslam Seikh through social media apps.” Bhat had reportedly sourced materials from Pakistan to carry out the deadly Udhampur blasts.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Bhat had contacted Seikh, who had provided him with three sticky bombs and four IEDs through a drone flown in from Pakistan. The ADGP said, “On September 27, Bhat ordered Seikh to plant bombs at suitable locations before a high-profile ministerial visit.”

The authorities further said that after sourcing bombs from Seikh, Bhat placed two explosives on two buses. On one bomb, he set the timer for seven hours while on the other he set the timer for fourteen hours, according to the J&K police.

The officials further added, “Five IEDs, including three sticky bombs, have been recovered. With this module, a Jaish module was also linked and a person Zakir Hussian has been arrested and one sticky bomb has been recovered.”

The blasts in Udhampur were reportedly planned by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan just ahead of the high-profile visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir to cause disruptions in the valley, as per sources.

