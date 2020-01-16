Headlines

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day rehearsals: Here are the alternate routes

To facilitate hassle-free traffic movement during the rehearsals of Republic day parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 09:09 AM IST

The rehearsals will take place on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 on RajPath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in the national capital.

As per the advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the given dates. "There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 0900 hours to 1200 hours. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic," the police said.

Here are the full details of the alternate routes suggested by the traffic police.

1. North to South and vice versa:

  • Ring Road i.e. Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat.
  • Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road.
  • Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Attaturk Marg - Kautilaya Marg -Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - RML. - Baba Kharak Singh Marg to reach New Delhi.
  • Prithvi Raj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg -Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road - Bhairon Road -Ring Road.
  • Burfkhana - Azad Mkt - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Punchkuian Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Marg - Dhaula Kuan

2. East to West and vice versa:

  • Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road -Kamal Ataturk Marg -Panchsheel Marg -Simon Boliver Marg -Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Matram Marg.
  • Ring road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road.
  • Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road -Teen Murti Marg -Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street -Shankar Road -Vande Matram Marg.

3. From East to South West side Delhi:

  • Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg and vice versa.

4. South to Connaught Place, Central Secretariat:

  • Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh MargRing Road - Vande Matram Marg - Link Road - Panchkuian Road
  • Ring Road - Sardar Patel Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Those working in North Block and South Block should take the following routes:

  • From South Side: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.
  • From North Side: North Avenue-Brassy Avenue-North Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street -Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.

Buses from south side destined for Central Secretariat shall be curtailed at:
a)Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, b) Tyag Raj Marg, c) Krishna Menon Marg, d) Maulana Azad Road.

Other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station shall take the route via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.

