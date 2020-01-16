Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day rehearsals: Here are the alternate routes

Delhi
To facilitate hassle-free traffic movement during the rehearsals of Republic day parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
To facilitate hassle-free traffic movement during the rehearsals of Republic day parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
The rehearsals will take place on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 on RajPath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in the national capital.
As per the advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the given dates. "There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 0900 hours to 1200 hours. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic," the police said.
Here are the full details of the alternate routes suggested by the traffic police.
1. North to South and vice versa:
2. East to West and vice versa:
3. From East to South West side Delhi:
4. South to Connaught Place, Central Secretariat:
Those working in North Block and South Block should take the following routes:
The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street -Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi.
Buses from south side destined for Central Secretariat shall be curtailed at:
a)Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, b) Tyag Raj Marg, c) Krishna Menon Marg, d) Maulana Azad Road.
Other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station shall take the route via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.