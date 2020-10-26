Search icon
Delhi Police Sub Inspector arrested for molesting five women including one minor

The incident came to light on 17 October after a woman posted a video message on social media, alleging that she was harassed while cycling in Dwarka by an unknown person driving a Baleno.

Delhi Police Sub Inspector arrested for molesting five women including a minor

On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) on charges of molesting about five women, including a minor, near Dwarka in New Delhi.

Puneet Grewal was posted by as with Special Cell but was currently working with DCP Traffic.

He was arrested on Saturday and sent to 14 days judicial custody. On Monday, the Delhi police take an application for TIP (a process where the complainants/victims identify the accused). Recording of statements of victims under 164 CrPC is also expected today.

The incident came to light on 17 October after a woman posted a video message on social media, alleging that she was harassed while cycling in Dwarka by an unknown person driving a Baleno. 

"While I was cycling near Dwarka, a gray Boleno came to me, and the driver honored him. I thought the driver wanted a pass and signaled him to go ahead, but he was still following her. When he stopped investigating what was happening, the driver asked for a direction," the woman said on the social media platform.

"Before I could even answer, he took off his pants and started touching his organs. The driver was abusive and was using sexually explicit words. There was no number plate on the car. The woman told her parents Called 1091 at 9:30 am after being told about the incident.

During the investigation, the police found four more women accused of molesting the same road section. All incidents occurred between 17 October and 20 October.

Police scanned CCTV cameras in the area and looked at the car but found that a cloth partially covered the registration plate.

Police began searching for the car in the area and scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity. It was learned that the car was going towards Janakpuri.

Police tracked down other cameras and located the accused. They reached her house and found that the car was parked inside the house.

The car was registered on the wife of the policeman, who is a teacher. The accused soldier also has a daughter.

Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against the police under sections 354 IPC (tampering), 354D, stalking, and POCSO Act.

