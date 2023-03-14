Delhi Metro prohibits filming Insta reels, dance videos inside coaches, says 'passenger bane, pareshani nahi' (file photo)

Delhi Metro news: Several videos from inside Delhi Metro go viral in no time. The Delhi Metro and its stations are one the coolest places to shoot Insta reels and videos for content creators. Such videos get thousands of views which prompted creators to record more videos inside the metro. However, many times this causes trouble for other metro passengers.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) often reminds people about not shooting videos inside the metro to avoid inconvenience to other passengers. Now, DMRC again advised people to not make videos inside metro coaches.

Metro had issued similar reminders earlier also. On Monday, the Delhi Metro reiterated its message once again by banning passengers from recording videos during the journey.

In a tweet, DMRC urged travellers to not cause trouble for other passengers. "Travel, don't cause trouble," it tweeted with a graphic that reads 'Delhi Metro mein passenger bane, pareshani nahi' (In Delhi Metro people should remain passengers, not problem).

मेट्रो में Travel करें

Trouble नहीं DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/heu0osoUSB — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) March 13, 2023

There has been a rise in the number of people making Instagram reels inside metro coaches. Several such videos have gone viral on social media.

“Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters,” a DMRC official told Hindustan Times.

READ | Delhi Metro Phase 4: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line to connect Vasant Kunj, IGNOU; check new stations