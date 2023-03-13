Delhi Metro Phase 4: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line to connect Vasant Kunj, IGNOU; check new stations

New Delhi Metro line will connect Aerocity with Vasant Kunj, Tughlakabad and more (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently working on expanding the range of the Delhi Metro trains, launching new lines and improving connectivity between several parts of the national capital through the Delhi Metro Phase 4.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 is currently being developed by the DMCR, and is expected to see the launch of many new stations on the existing metro lines, and improved connectivity between areas such as Aerocity, Lajpat Nagar, Janapuri, RK Ashram and more.

The main focus of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 is the Silver Line, which will run between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, which is expected to have connectivity with Sarita Vihar and Vasant Vihar metro stations, connecting with the Magenta line.

The new metro stations on the Silver line of Delhi metro are as follows - Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhattarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar, Maa Anandmayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad Railway Colony (Pul Prahaladpur) and Tughlakabad.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project has commenced, and is expected to be functional on several metro stations by the end of this year. Some new metro stations are expected on South Delhi and North Delhi routes, according to the DMRC route map.

These new metro lines will see the launch of new metro stations, which will connect important spots across Delhi such as the LNJP Hospital, Saket court, Pushp Vihar, Bawana and Narela. The new metro routes in Delhi Metro Phase 4 are mentioned below.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 new metro routes

Janakpuri West to RK Ashram

Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block

Majlis Part to Maujpur

Inderlok to Indraprastha

Aerocity to Tughlakabad

Rithala to Bawala- Narela

To check the detailed routes and the metro stations that will fall in these routes, click on the DMRC route map link here.

The DMCR is currently developing 288 new metro compartments to serve the new Delhi Metro lines that will be launched in Phase 4. The estimated cost of the new Delhi Metro project is expected to be around Rs 30,000 crore.

