Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP starts celebrations as early trends show clear majority

Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats.

Early trends have shown that the party will easily get a clear majority and form a government for the third time in the national capital.

As of 9 AM, AAP is predicted to be leading in 52 seats, while BJP is on 17. Congress is leading in one. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency, his deputy Manish Sisodia is ahead in the Patparganj constituency. Other top candidates of the party including Raghav Chadha, Amanatullah, Atishi are leading from their respective seats.

Ahead of the results, the party office has been decked up to celebrate the apparent victory. News Agency ANI quoted party leader Sanjay as saying, "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

The exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders put up a brave face, hoping that the results will trump the surveys.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.