Covid 4th wave: Delhi records nearly 1,800 new cases, positivity rate now reaches 8.18 %

Delhi reported 1,797 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality, according to data shared by the health department on Friday.

The positivity rate in the national capital has now risen to 8.18 per cent. This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot.

Friday's figures are the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 3.85 per cent.

The positivity rate on Friday is the highest since January 29 when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,19,025 while the death toll rose to 26,226, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The national capital had recorded 1,375 new Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent.

Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

The city on May 1 had reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to official data.

GRAP

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Out of 9,515 hospital beds, 222 are occupied, up from 182 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 4,843 from 3,948 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,850 patients are under home isolation, up from 2,460 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 190 containment zones in the national capital.

Amid a spike in daily cases, the positivity rate too climbed from 1.92 per cent registered on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, according to official figures.

The number of COVID-19 cases has registered a steady rise in the last 10 days, as the daily tally mounted to over 1,300 on June 15 from 247 on June 6, totalling 7,175 cases in this period, according to official data shared by the city health department.

(With inputs from PTI)