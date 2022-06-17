Covid 4th wave: India logs 12,847 fresh cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 2.35%

File Photo

According to the latest reports, India has logged at least 12,847 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the country’s Covid tally to 4,32,70,577.

Based on data from the Health Ministry, the country currently has 63,063 active cases of Covid-19. Total recoveries now stand at 4,26,82,697 with 7,985 Covid-infected people recovering in the last 24 hours.

The country’s total death toll rose to 5,24,817 after 14 new Covid-related fatalities were reported today.

READ | Netizens awestruck to watch blindfolded man make Sonu Sood’s portrait in viral video

The country’s daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 2.35 per cent and 2.38 per cent respectively. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered so far are more than 195.67 crores.

Notably, Maharashtra recorded 4,255 new Covid-19 cases and 2,879 more recoveries till Thursday. Tamil Nadu logged 552 fresh infections and 177 people recovered from the virus in the state. Karnataka, on the other hand, witnessed 833 new cases and 458 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

The national capital reported 1,323 fresh cases and 1016 discharges while Kerala logged 3,419 new cases and 2,156 people recovered from the virus on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the country witnessed a major spike in Covid cases at the beginning of this year. The Omicron variant had then started wreaking havoc in the lives of citizens.

Reports claim that the third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, as over 3.47 lakh Covid cases were recorded since the previous day. Despite the high cases logged, the number was still less than the 4.14 lakh single-day cases recorded on May 7, 2021, during the second wave.

The country has successfully administered nearly 3.95 crore ‘booster doses’ since January 10, 2022. Earlier today, more than 2 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years received their precautionary dose.

About 1.65 lakh senior citizens (aged above 60 years) received the precautionary dose today.