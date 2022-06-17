Agnipath scheme row: Section 144 implemented in Ballia for 2 months, 100 people jailed; 5 rules to follow

Ballia DM Soumya Agarwal said that around 100 people have been arrested for damaging trains. They have been sent to jail under Section 151.

Section 144 has been imposed in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh for two months after it saw violent protests over the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The Uttar Pradesh police is taking strict action against the people who damaged the trains while protesting.

Ballia DM Soumya Agarwal said that around 100 people have been arrested for protesting against the Agnipath scheme. Everyone is being sent to jail under Section 151. Apart from this, more sections will be imposed by marking everyone through CCTV footage. Strict action will be taken against them. Police force will continue to be deployed.

Read | 'Withdraw Agnipath scheme within next 24 hours': Priyanka Gandhi gives ultimatum to Modi government

Earlier in the day, some youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme in Ballia set fire to an empty coach of a train at the railway station and vandalised some buses. After this, the police had to resort to lathi-charge. The video of this incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, some youths are seen trying to uproot railway tracks and vandalise railway property.

According to the video, Ballia-Varanasi MEMU and Ballia-Shahganj trains were vandalised and shops on the platforms were also targeted. Apart from this, two roadways buses were also attacked. Ballia Additional Superintendent of Police said that the police used force to disperse the crowd and fired tear gas shells.

Read | 5 points of contention on Agnipath scheme

Rules to be followed after Section 144 imposed

1. Five or more than five persons will not gather as a group in any public place in Ballia and will not take out any procession. In special circumstances, prior permission will have to be taken from the competent authority.

2. No person shall carry weapons and explosive substances like sticks, sticks, knives, spears, axes, rifles, pistols etc. This rule will not apply to Sikhs and police officers.

3. No person shall collect bricks, stones, glass bottles and explosives on the roof of any public place, temple, mosque, gurudwara, church, road, house and shop.

4. No person shall put up posters, banners and cutouts inciting against any other religion.

5. No person will raise such a slogan about any other religion, which will hurt anyone. And neither would motivate anyone to do so.