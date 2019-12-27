Congress appoints screening committee for Delhi Assembly Elections

The All India Congress Committee on Thursday finalised the screening committee for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. It will be led by former MP from Hingoli, Maharashtra Rajiv Satav.

Other members of the committee are Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved the names in the committee. According to a press release, ex-officio members including PC Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi, Delhi PCC chief Subhash Chopra and AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra are also a part of the screening committee.

According to sources, this committee will prepare a report for the Delhi Assembly elections. Along with deciding on the names of the candidates, it will also search for the winning candidates. '

Recently, the party made three-time MLA Subhash Chopra the President of Delhi Pradesh and Kirti Azad the President of the Campaign Committee.

The dates of the Delhi assembly elections is likely to be announced next week. The first review meeting of the Election Commission regarding the polls was held on Thursday.