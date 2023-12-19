Headlines

'We were at gunpoint in...': Stand-up comedian shares life-threatening incident in Noida, police launch probe

Stand-up comedian shares encounter with an armed man in Noida, UP. The police have launched a probe.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

An investigation has been launched by the Noida police after stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma posted a video talking about a destressing experience in the city. In the video, the comedian speaks of an experience where he barely escaped a life-threatening situation. 

The horrifying incident occurred in Sec 104 where Sharma and his friend, comedian Saurab Pandey bumped roads with an armed individual obstructing a deserted road. 

Sharma took to the social media platform, 'X' to highlight the seriousness of the situation and highlighted the significance of taking measures and tagging UP police. 

Sharma wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "So we were at gunpoint in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand."

He continued, "He was smiling and signalled us to stop, and an SUV stopped right behind us, as The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self-defence weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road and signalled us to go, all this while smiling."

Tagging UP Police, Mr Sharma wrote, "We left from there alive, this Happened 40 mins back, @Uppolice @noidapolice please take note of this and take action, probably you can save some life/lives. We did not open the car windows, the car doors were locked."

The Noida police said that an investigation has been launched. "The in-charge of Sector 39 police station has been directed and efforts are being made by the police station to contact the plaintiff. Upon contact, necessary legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint," news agency PTI quoted an investigation spokesperson as saying.

