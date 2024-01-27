PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi today

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi today

The NCC, established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948, serves as the youth wing of India's armed forces, welcoming students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the annual 'NCC PM' rally in the national capital on January 27. The event, set to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, will feature a cultural program centered around the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC,' highlighting the contribution and empowerment of the 'Amrit Peedhi.' The rally, organized by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will be a hybrid day and night event.

More than 2,200 NCC cadets, along with young participants from 24 countries, will participate in this year's rally, showcasing the inclusive spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Notably, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were part of the previous year's celebrations. Additionally, over 400 'Sarpanches' from vibrant Indian villages and over 100 women from various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the country will attend the event.

The NCC, established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948, serves as the youth wing of India's armed forces, welcoming students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. Comprising Army, Air Force, and Navy wings, the NCC provides basic military training in small arms and drills to its cadets.

The cultural program at the NCC PM rally will shine a spotlight on the historical significance and accomplishments of the Amrit Peedhi, emphasizing their vital role in the nation's development. This event underscores the NCC's commitment to fostering a sense of unity and shared values among the youth, contributing to the holistic development of future leaders.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

IND vs ENG: Fan wearing Virat Kohli's jersey breaches security, touches Rohit Sharma's feet; video goes viral

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

India vs England, 1st Test: India 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail England by 127 runs

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti purchases property worth Rs 993400000 in Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE