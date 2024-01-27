PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi today

The NCC, established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948, serves as the youth wing of India's armed forces, welcoming students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the annual 'NCC PM' rally in the national capital on January 27. The event, set to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, will feature a cultural program centered around the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC,' highlighting the contribution and empowerment of the 'Amrit Peedhi.' The rally, organized by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will be a hybrid day and night event.

More than 2,200 NCC cadets, along with young participants from 24 countries, will participate in this year's rally, showcasing the inclusive spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Notably, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were part of the previous year's celebrations. Additionally, over 400 'Sarpanches' from vibrant Indian villages and over 100 women from various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the country will attend the event.

The NCC, established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948, serves as the youth wing of India's armed forces, welcoming students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. Comprising Army, Air Force, and Navy wings, the NCC provides basic military training in small arms and drills to its cadets.

The cultural program at the NCC PM rally will shine a spotlight on the historical significance and accomplishments of the Amrit Peedhi, emphasizing their vital role in the nation's development. This event underscores the NCC's commitment to fostering a sense of unity and shared values among the youth, contributing to the holistic development of future leaders.