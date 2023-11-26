Headlines

Delhi ncr

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as wedding season arrives, check routes to avoid

The advisory comes into scene as almost four lakh weddings are reported to take place in Delhi over the next few weeks.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

The wedding season is finally here and the Delhi police department has issued a traffic advisory so that commuters can travel with ease and plan their routes accordingly to refrain from crowded areas.

“Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience,” wrote Delhi Traffic Police on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Heavy volume of traffic is expected on Mandir Marg, NH-48 from Dhuala Kuan to Rajokri Flyover, Palam Road, Matadin Marg, Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road, GT Road, Rama Road, Shahdara, Chattarpur Mandir Road from CDR Chowk to Y-Point, Dera Mor Road, Sonia Vihar, Pusta Road, 100 Foota Road from T-Point Anuvrat Marg to Y-Point, Ring Road from Azad Pur to R/A Punjabi Bagh and NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk to Singhu Border among other routes listed by Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X.

The department also lists instructions to the general public.

  • People are requested to avail of public transport like DTC Buses, Delhi Metro, etc. to help decongestion of Roads.
  • Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots.
  • Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic.
  • The general public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and Road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.
  • People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The advisory comes into scene as almost four lakh weddings are reported to take place in the capital over the next few weeks and heavy traffic jams have already started to happen.

