Noida schools up to class 8 closed for four days due to cold wave; check details

As the cold wave grips North India, including Noida and Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced four days of holidays for schools in the district. Schools in Noida will remain closed from January 3 to 6 for students up to Class 8 due to the ongoing cold wave. The district administration, however, clarified that classes will continue for students from Classes 9 to 12. The schools in the city were shut for all classes on December 29 and 30 due to the cold weather.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weather remained dry during the last 24 hours with one or two parts of the state experiencing dense to very dense fog. The India Meteorological Department said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi. According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog.

