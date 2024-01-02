Headlines

Delhi's minimum temperature to drop to 6.9 degrees this week; check IMD weather update

IMD predicts Delhi's weather for the coming seven days. See details inside.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

The people of Delhi are shivering with cold as dense fog grips the entire Delhi-NCR. The adverse weather conditions in the national capital have resulted in many trains and flights being cancelled.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Delhi's weather for the first week of January, i.e., Jan 1 to 7. The first two days of the year were very cold for the city forcing people to remain indoors. 

Delhi weather: Date-wise update 

  • January 2: Maximum-minimum temperature- 17 - 9 degrees Celsius; In the morning the sky will be mainly clear and there will be light fog.
  • January 3: Maximum-minimum temperature- 17 - 11 degrees Celsius; In the morning the sky will be mainly clear and there will be light fog.
  • January 4: Maximum-minimum temperature- 17 - 11 degrees Celsius; In the morning the sky will be mainly clear and there will be light fog.
  • January 5: Maximum-minimum temperature- 18 - 10 degrees Celsius; In the morning the sky will be mainly clear and there will be light fog.
  • January 6: Maximum-minimum temperature- 18 - 9 degrees Celsius; In the morning the sky will be mainly clear and there will be light fog.
  • January 7: Maximum-minimum temperature- 19 -10 degrees Celsius; It will be partly cloudy with light fog in the morning.

According to the official website of IMD, the weather forecast for the first seven days of January 2024 has a maximum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius for January 1-5, 2024; The maximum and minimum temperatures for January 6-10, 2024 are 19 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog occurs when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 'dense' between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' between 201 and 500 metres, and 'moderate' between 501 and 1,000 metres. 'shallow'. According to IMD, the mercury will fall further in the first week of January 2024.

