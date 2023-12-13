Headlines

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Nostradamus 2024 shocking predictions: China war, Prince Harry as King, death of Pope

Why BJP chose fresh faces for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM posts? Congress answers

Delhi-NCR news: DTC bus tickets can soon be booked via WhatsApp; check steps, details

Similar to the booking of Delhi Metro tickets, commuters will be able to book DTC bus tickets in Delhi-NCR through WhatsApp from the beginning of 2024.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

The Delhi government, in a bid to make travel smoother and faster for public transport commuters in the national capital, is set to launch a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for booking tickets for DTC buses.

It is expected that the digital ticketing service via WhatsApp for Delhi buses will be launched and implemented by the beginning of 2024. However, the Delhi government has not yet confirmed any date.

The transport department of Delhi has made this move following the ticketing system diversification of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), through which Delhi Metro commuters can book their tickets on WhatsApp, Paytm and other apps.

The DMRC was the first Metro rail service to launch the digital ticketing process on WhatsApp, beginning with just Delhi Metro and gradually extending the services to all the lines in Delhi NCR, including Gurugram and Noida Metro.

How will digital ticketing service via WhatsApp work?

For using Delhi Metro services, a simple ‘Hi’ message sent to 91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scanning of the given QR code can make you buy the ticket. However, there is no option for cancellation for WhatsApp ticket booking.

It is expected that a similar WhatsApp phone number for passengers to book a DTC bus ticket will be launched. The payment will have to be made via UPI, or credit and debit cards for a small convenience fee.

Like the DMRC booking process, this will also have no cancellation policy for the online sale of tickets. Further, only limited tickets can be bought by a single commuter through WhatsApp to ensure smooth services for all.

It is expected that notification for the beginning of the Delhi bus ticketing service via WhatsApp will be issued by the government in the coming few weeks.

 
