Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

The cop lives in a rented flat inside the society. The security guard asked the cop to park his car outside as no car without a valid sticker was allowed inside.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

A Uttar Pradesh cop recently slapped a security guard of a residential society. The incident took place in Greater Noida after the guard asked him to park his car outside the society. The incident took place in the La Residential Society of Greater Noida West late Monday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Sub-Inspector Kapil Baliyan is posted at the Phase III police station of Noida. The video shows he is trying to enter the society without a valid sticker on his car. The security guard, Kuldeep Singh, asked the cop to park his car outside as no car without a valid sticker was allowed inside. Later, the cop, who lives in a rented flat inside the society, slapped him.

After the CCTV footage became viral, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, ordered a probe into the incident, India Today reported. Earlier, both parties reached a mutual agreement to not escalate the matter. "Though the party doesn't want any further action in this case, we have initiated an enquiry under ACP 2 of central Noida," the police said in a statement.

"According to rules, no vehicle without a valid sticker is allowed inside the society. I just followed the rules and asked him politely to park his car outside, on which he got infuriated and came out of the car in an inebriated condition and started slapping me. The security guards protested over this," said Kuldeep Singh.

