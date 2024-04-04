SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: All eyes on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings eye win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow live score from match 18 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and CSK here.

The 18th match of the IPL 2024 is scheduled for April 5th (Friday) and will feature a face-off between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This stadium was witness to an exciting SRH vs MI game, where a whopping total of 523 runs were scored.

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious in their first home game of the season, and they are eager to replicate that success to secure two crucial points.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have slipped to third place in the standings following a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their previous match. A win in this upcoming match is essential for CSK to maintain a strong position in the tournament.