SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: All eyes on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings eye win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow live score from match 18 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and CSK here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score
The 18th match of the IPL 2024 is scheduled for April 5th (Friday) and will feature a face-off between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This stadium was witness to an exciting SRH vs MI game, where a whopping total of 523 runs were scored.

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious in their first home game of the season, and they are eager to replicate that success to secure two crucial points. 

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have slipped to third place in the standings following a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their previous match. A win in this upcoming match is essential for CSK to maintain a strong position in the tournament.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Apr 2024, 10:09 PM

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head stats

    CSK dominates SRH with a commanding 14-5 victory. This match-up stands as the most one-sided duel, with CSK boasting an impressive win percentage of 73.68% against a single opponent

  • 04 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

  • 04 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

