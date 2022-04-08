Yuzvendra Chahal recalls horrifying experience from IPL 2013, says 'was hung from 15th floor balcony'

One of the star performers for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this year has been spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The bowler was purchased by the RR franchise in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The lanky bowler has been known for his witty answers, pranks and even side commentary, however, recently, a story he revealed has left cricket fans shocked.

Chahal opened up about a scary incident that he had been through during the 2013 season of the IPL when he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He recalled how one of his teammates back then had taken Chahal to the balcony and hung him from the 15th floor of a building.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, Chahal was seen talking about the incident with his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," said Chahal in the video.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down," he explained.

Apparently, the incident has come to light only because Chahal has spoken about it and no one has ever spoken about the same. Towards the end of the video, Chahal finished his story with a smile on his face.