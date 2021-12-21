'No Spider-Man, No superman': Yuzvendra Chahal meets 'REAL HEROES' in Jammu and Kashmir - see pic

When it comes to the cricket field, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been enduring a tough time as he was dropped from the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and was also released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

However, the ever happy and witty Chahal has been doing what he loves and recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself along with Indian Jawans based in Gulmarg, a town in Jammu and Kashmir.

Standing between them, Chahal captioned the images, "No Spider-Man No superman here are our REAL HEROES. The respect & love I received from them was unreal. Extremely thankful to my brothers for always looking after us selflessly. JAI HIND".

As far as cricket is concerned, even though he made it to the T20 India team for the series against New Zealand, he only got to play one game of the three matches. However, Chahal's exit from RCB had shocked one and all. RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

He had picked up 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches at an average of 22.03, while conceding at 7.58 runs per over. His journey in the IPL began after he had done well for Haryana and was picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2011.

He joined RCB in 2014 under Kohli's leadership and had become India's main spinner in white-ball cricket. In the 2021 IPL, which had begun in India and ended in UAE, Chahal had taken 18 wickets in 15 matches.