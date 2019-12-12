Yuvraj Singh celebrates birthday with Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh in Thailand

Known to be one of the biggest match-winners for India, Yuvraj Singh turns 38 years old today (12 December).

The cricketer played pivotal roles for India when they went on to win the 2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 ICC World Cup.

Celebrating his birthday, the southpaw is in Thailand along with former teammates and friends Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan minus their wives.

The 'Turbanator' shared pictures on social media of the former players enjoying with their friends. He wrote, "Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happiness".

The 'Master Blaster' too shared pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi."

Making his India debut in 2000, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10 this year.

The most iconic moment of the batsman is when he hit 6 sixes off Stuart Broad. On September 19, 2007, in the 19th over, the all-rounder smashed the ball in all the corners of the stadium.

The first went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on.