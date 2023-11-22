'You mean so much...': Mohammad Shami shares heartwarming note for his mother post World Cup final loss

The right-arm seamer recently took to his official account on X and shared a heartwarming photo of himself alongside his beloved mother.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami penned a poignant tribute to his beloved mother, who fell ill during the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

According to reports, the renowned cricketer's mother experienced a sudden onset of illness on the eve of the final, expressing feelings of unease and exhibiting symptoms of fever. Consequently, she required immediate medical attention and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, she was transferred to a more advanced medical facility, where her condition swiftly stabilized after receiving essential treatment.

The right-arm seamer recently took to his official account on X and shared a heartwarming photo of himself alongside his beloved mother.

You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon. pic.twitter.com/zxa8Lp08aE — (@MdShami11) November 22, 2023

Despite prayers from various parts of the world, the Men in Blue were unable to achieve victory as Australia secured a record-breaking sixth world title at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his team did an admirable job in limiting the renowned Indian batting line-up to a total of 240 runs within the allocated 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami, who opened the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah, showcased his skills under the floodlights by dismissing David Warner early on. The home team managed to take two more wickets in the first 10 overs. However, the formidable partnership of 192 runs between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne proved insurmountable for Rohit Sharma's team.

Shami, who only claimed one wicket in the final match, concluded the tournament with an impressive tally of 24 wickets in seven matches, boasting an average of 10.71. Virat Kohli was honored with the Player of the Tournament award for his outstanding performance, accumulating a remarkable 765 runs in 11 games.