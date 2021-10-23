'Yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya': West Indies' 55-all out collapse inspires hilarious meme fest

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first and it proved to be a magical decision for the 2019 World Cup winners as some poor batting from West Indies and some good bowling by their spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid triggered a capitulation from the defending champions. The Windies were bowled out for just 55 runs in 14.2 overs as, except Chris Gayle, none of the other batters could go past single digit.

A scintillating bowling performance from England as bowl West Indies out for 55 #T20WorldCup | #ENGvWI | https://t.co/bO59jyDrzE pic.twitter.com/uC6IdtKMB6 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2021

It was a monumental collapse for the men in maroon as no batter wanted to spend time on the crease and play themselves in. Every batter played a few dot balls, then gave his wicket away in an attempt to play a big shot.

It started with opener Evin Lewis' wicket in the second over of the innings, bowled by Chris Woakes and after that, the game was bossed by the returning Tymal Mills and Moeen and Rashid.

Moeen dismissed Lendl Simmons, who hit straight into the hands of the fielder on the leg side Liam Livingstone. Shimron Hetmyer after hitting a couple of fours couldn't resist taking on Moeen in the powerplay but couldn't time it past the mid-wicket fielder.

Mills then removed Gayle and Rashid just dismantled the middle-order. Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Obed McCoy and Ravi Rampaul were Rashid's victims as the leg-spinner registered the figures of 4/2.

55 is the third lowest team score in T20 World Cup ever following Netherlands' 39 in the 2014 edition and 44 on Friday against Sri Lanka.

West Indies' capitulation inspired hilarious memes and some more reactions, here are some of them:

A loss of the kind West Indies are about to be handed by England means they may have to win each of the four remaining games to qualify. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 23, 2021

this is an ok bowling performance. it's just a terrible batting performance.#T20WorldCup — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 23, 2021

Looks like WI haven't turned up in #T20WorldCup — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 23, 2021

Petition to move this tournament to New Zealand to save T20 cricket asap. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 23, 2021

Who would have thought WI would do a RCB? #T20WorldCup2021 — Sa Gomesh | ச கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) October 23, 2021

It’s so windie outside wickets flying everywhere — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) October 23, 2021

What a stunning collapse. Was looking for a saturday morning cracking fest between 2 T20 heavy weights #ENGvWI — Saran Shanmugam (@saranstm) October 23, 2021