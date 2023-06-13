WTC Final: Shubman Gill to pay this whopping amount after 115% fine in India vs Australia test match

Shubman Gill fined after WTC final between India and Australia (File photo)

After India lost to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, players of Team India not only had to return empty-handed without the trophy but also without their WTC final match fee. Apart from this, India’s rising star in cricket Shubman Gill’s pay was docked an extra 15 percent due to his controversial dismissal.

While the players in India have been docked 100 percent of the test match fees, the fine stood at 115 percent for Shubman Gill for misconduct and weighing in on the controversial catch taken by Australian player Cameron Green. Gill was criticized for doubting the decision of the umpire.

Not only Team India and Shubman Gill, but the Australian team also docked 80 percent of their match play in the WTC final, despite winning the trophy, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the clash.

The ICC announced after the match, “It was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match on Sunday's final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 percent of their match fees.”

However, Shubman Gill found himself in more trouble than other Team India players after a fine of 11 percent of his entire match fee was imposed. It must be noted that the playing XI in the test match has a fee of Rs 15 lakh, while reserve players have a fee of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Since Shubman Gill was part of the playing XI in India vs Australia test match, he will have to pay a total fine of Rs 17.72 lakh, with Rs 2.25 lakh going out of his own pocket after the deduction of the test match fee.

Gill was slammed by the ICC after he took to social media to criticize his dismissal by Green’s catch, where the third umpire ruled a clean ‘Out’, alleging that the ball touched the ground as it was caught by the Australian player.

READ | IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT defeat RCB