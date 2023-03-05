WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning star with bat as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs

WPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals got off to a victorious start in the 2023 Women's Premier League, as captain Meg Lanning and opener Shafali Verma blasted blistering half-centuries to steer them to a 60-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With Lanning and Verma's impressive batting display, the Capitals were able to secure a commanding win and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

The two batters began aggressively and decimated Bangalore's bowling attack with a 162-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Lanning was the aggressor at the outset, with Shafali seizing the mantle from the Australian batter. For a time, it seemed as though both Shafali and Lanning were on course to notch centuries. However, Heather Knight provided RCB with their first breakthrough, dismissing Lanning in the 15th over. Lanning's impressive innings of 77 runs off 43 balls included 14 boundaries, resulting in a strike rate of 167.44.

Knight struck again in the same over, sending Shafali back to the pavilion after she had scored 84 runs off 45 deliveries. Shafali hit 10 boundaries and four sixes, while displaying an astonishing strike rate of 186.66. After the two openers departed, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp assumed the responsibility of maintaining the same level of scoring.

Rodrigues blasted 22 runs off 15 balls, smashing three boundaries, while Kapp smashed 39 runs in 17 balls at an incredible strike rate of 229.41, smashing three fours and three sixes. The two batters combined for a rapid 60-run partnership to propel DC to a total of 223/2 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Smriti Mandhana came out with a purpose and took on DC's pacers. The RCB skipper and Sophie Devine put together a 41-run stand before Devine was dismissed by Alice Capsey in the fifth over. Mandhana looked to be in good form, but couldn't convert her start into a big score, as she was sent back to the pavilion by Capsey after scoring 35 runs off 23 balls.

Ellyse Perry blasted a quick-fire 32 before American bowler Tara Norris sent her packing. Disha Kasat was unable to move the scoreboard much as Norris picked up her second wicket of the day. Richa Ghosh, known for her hard-hitting, was unable to make her mark on the game, being dismissed by Norris. On the very next ball, Norris removed Kanika Ahuja to claim her fourth wicket.

Heather Knight and Megan Schutt provided a late spark for RCB, but it was too little too late. Norris then went on to complete her five-wicket haul, getting rid of Knight in the 18th over. RCB ended their innings at 163/8, losing the match by a hefty 60 runs.

