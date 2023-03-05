'Kuch nahi badla yar': Memes galore as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning thrash RCB bowlers in WPL match

Shafali blazed her way to 84 runs off 45 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes. In a remarkable partnership with Lanning, the duo amassed 162 runs in only 14.3 overs.

The second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is in full swing at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the opening pair of Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning and Shafali Varma - made her decision look like a mistake. The duo took the RCB bowlers to task, amassing 57 runs in the first six overs.

The dynamic duo did not stop there, as they went on to stitch together a century partnership in just 58 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Heather Knight, who clean-bowled DC captain Lanning. However, it was too late for the Smriti Mandhana-led team, as the pair had already amassed 162 runs for the opening wicket.

This dismal bowling performance from RCB sparked a meme frenzy on Twitter as fans compared it to their men's team performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The memes were a hilarious reminder of the team's struggles, and it was clear that the fans were not impressed with the team's performance.

Check out the reactions here:

RCB fans after seeing RCB woman team performance :#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/6s5DNxqnS1 — (@gentleman07_) March 5, 2023

Shafali blazed her way to 84 runs off 45 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes. In a remarkable partnership with Lanning, the duo amassed 162 runs in only 14.3 overs, reaching their 100-run stand in a mere 58 balls and completely dominating the RCB bowlers.

Lanning was equally impressive, scoring 72 runs off 43 balls, with 14 fours to her name. Unfortunately, both she and Shafali were dismissed in the same over. Nevertheless, Shafali had been in scintillating form recently, leading India U19 to a triumphant victory in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

