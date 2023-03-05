Watch: Shafali Verma slams 21 runs in one over as Delhi Capitals open WPL campaign in style

Image Source: Twitter

Shafali Verma dazzled in Delhi Capitals' inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing an impressive 84 off 45 balls. Her scintillating performance set the tone for the match, and her powerful batting left the opposition in awe.

After being sent in to bat first, Shafali and Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning wasted no time in getting to work, playing their shots from the very first ball. Shafali quickly reached her half-century off just 31 balls, showing no signs of slowing down and keeping the bowlers on their toes.

After a quiet, three-run opening over from Renuka Singh Thakur, Delhi Capitals got the scoreboard ticking in the second over, with one boundary from Verma and two from opening partner Meg Lanning. There was no stopping them after that, as runs flowed regularly throughout the innings. However, after eight overs, with the score reading 72-0, Royal Challengers Bangalore may have felt they had the situation somewhat under control.

That was no longer the case after the ninth over. On the first ball, Shafali Verma danced down the pitch and sent Asha straight down the ground for a powerful four. She followed up with a fierce sweep for four more, bringing Australia captain Meg Lanning on strike. Lanning struck four of her own before getting Shafali back on strike, and the Indian batter capped off the over with a huge stroke down the track, sailing over wide long-on for another four.

Watch:

Just as Shafli Verma was on the brink of scoring a century, she was dismissed. Shafali charged down the pitch, but was unable to make contact with the ball, missing it completely. Richa Ghosh then swiftly removed the bails from behind the stumps, leaving the batter stranded.

Shafali blasted her way to 84 runs off just 45 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes. In a remarkable partnership with Lanning, the duo amassed 162 runs in only 14.3 overs, reaching their 100-run stand in a mere 58 balls and completely dominating the RCB bowlers.

Lanning scored an impressive 72 runs off just 43 balls, smashing 14 fours along the way. Unfortunately, both she and Shafali were dismissed in the same over. Nevertheless, Shafali had been in fine form recently, leading India U19 to a triumphant victory in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

As far as Meg Lanning is concerned, she shattered Ricky Ponting's record of most ICC titles as skipper after she led her team to victory in the Senior Women's T20 World Cup. This remarkable feat cemented her place in cricketing history, making her the most successful captain in the history of the ICC.

