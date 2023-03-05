Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shafali Verma slams 21 runs in one over as Delhi Capitals open WPL campaign in style

After being sent in to bat first, Shafali and Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning wasted no time in getting to work, playing their shots from the very first ball.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Watch: Shafali Verma slams 21 runs in one over as Delhi Capitals open WPL campaign in style
Image Source: Twitter

Shafali Verma dazzled in Delhi Capitals' inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing an impressive 84 off 45 balls. Her scintillating performance set the tone for the match, and her powerful batting left the opposition in awe.

After being sent in to bat first, Shafali and Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning wasted no time in getting to work, playing their shots from the very first ball. Shafali quickly reached her half-century off just 31 balls, showing no signs of slowing down and keeping the bowlers on their toes.

After a quiet, three-run opening over from Renuka Singh Thakur, Delhi Capitals got the scoreboard ticking in the second over, with one boundary from Verma and two from opening partner Meg Lanning. There was no stopping them after that, as runs flowed regularly throughout the innings. However, after eight overs, with the score reading 72-0, Royal Challengers Bangalore may have felt they had the situation somewhat under control.

That was no longer the case after the ninth over. On the first ball, Shafali Verma danced down the pitch and sent Asha straight down the ground for a powerful four. She followed up with a fierce sweep for four more, bringing Australia captain Meg Lanning on strike. Lanning struck four of her own before getting Shafali back on strike, and the Indian batter capped off the over with a huge stroke down the track, sailing over wide long-on for another four.

Watch:

Just as Shafli Verma was on the brink of scoring a century, she was dismissed. Shafali charged down the pitch, but was unable to make contact with the ball, missing it completely. Richa Ghosh then swiftly removed the bails from behind the stumps, leaving the batter stranded.

Shafali blasted her way to 84 runs off just 45 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes. In a remarkable partnership with Lanning, the duo amassed 162 runs in only 14.3 overs, reaching their 100-run stand in a mere 58 balls and completely dominating the RCB bowlers.

Lanning scored an impressive 72 runs off just 43 balls, smashing 14 fours along the way. Unfortunately, both she and Shafali were dismissed in the same over. Nevertheless, Shafali had been in fine form recently, leading India U19 to a triumphant victory in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

As far as Meg Lanning is concerned, she shattered Ricky Ponting's record of most ICC titles as skipper after she led her team to victory in the Senior Women's T20 World Cup. This remarkable feat cemented her place in cricketing history, making her the most successful captain in the history of the ICC.

READ| Review for a wide? Know all about the new DRS rule in WPL that allows captains to review any on-field decision

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.