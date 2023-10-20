World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

Indian team gears up in Dharamsala, Hardik Pandya unavailable for crucial showdown with New Zealand.

The excitement in Dharamsala was palpable as the Indian cricket team arrived in the scenic town on October 20, ahead of their highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand. The match was scheduled to take place on October 22 at the breathtaking Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

However, the Indian contingent disembarked from their flight with a noticeable void in their lineup, as Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to an unfortunate ankle injury sustained during their previous match against Bangladesh. Despite this setback, the Indian team remained optimistic about their chances. The Indian squad had been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, securing impressive victories against the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Australia.

Their batting lineup, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had consistently delivered, much to the delight of the fans. Kohli, in particular, had been in magnificent touch, amassing 259 runs in just four innings, trailing only behind his opening partner, Rohit Sharma.

As a two-time world champion, the Indian cricket team was determined to put up a valiant fight against New Zealand, even in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Their spirit and skill would be put to the test in this crucial encounter. On the other side of the coin, New Zealand had also maintained a perfect record in the tournament, securing four consecutive wins. Their most recent victory against Afghanistan, with a dominating margin of 149 runs, highlighted their impeccable form.

Captain Kane Williamson, despite nursing a thumb injury, had exhibited his class by contributing 78 runs in the last match. With both teams at the peak of their prowess, the clash between India and New Zealand promised to be a thrilling spectacle, and cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly awaited this exciting contest in the World Cup.