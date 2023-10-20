Headlines

Amazon Great India Festival: Get up to 50% off on Wall Decor

'I think I deserve it…': KL Rahul on being the potential winner for best fielder award post IND vs BAN match

Businesses need to factor in impact of terror when…: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

David Warner equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record in AUS vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great India Festival: Get up to 50% off on Wall Decor

World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

David Warner equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record in AUS vs PAK clash

10 Bigg Boss contestants who went to Jail

MAMI 2023: 13 popular movies you can watch at Mumbai Film Festival

5 films whose box office records Jawan can never break

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Starfish first look: Rebellious Khushalii Kumar dives underwater for secrets, spiritual guru Milind Soman impresses fans

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Ganapath Twitter review: Netizens hail Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s performances, call film ‘thrilling rollercoaster’

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

Indian team gears up in Dharamsala, Hardik Pandya unavailable for crucial showdown with New Zealand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The excitement in Dharamsala was palpable as the Indian cricket team arrived in the scenic town on October 20, ahead of their highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand. The match was scheduled to take place on October 22 at the breathtaking Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

However, the Indian contingent disembarked from their flight with a noticeable void in their lineup, as Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to an unfortunate ankle injury sustained during their previous match against Bangladesh. Despite this setback, the Indian team remained optimistic about their chances. The Indian squad had been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, securing impressive victories against the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Australia.

Their batting lineup, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had consistently delivered, much to the delight of the fans. Kohli, in particular, had been in magnificent touch, amassing 259 runs in just four innings, trailing only behind his opening partner, Rohit Sharma.

As a two-time world champion, the Indian cricket team was determined to put up a valiant fight against New Zealand, even in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Their spirit and skill would be put to the test in this crucial encounter. On the other side of the coin, New Zealand had also maintained a perfect record in the tournament, securing four consecutive wins. Their most recent victory against  Afghanistan, with a dominating margin of 149 runs, highlighted their impeccable form.

Captain Kane Williamson, despite nursing a thumb injury, had exhibited his class by contributing 78 runs in the last match. With both teams at the peak of their prowess, the clash between India and New Zealand promised to be a thrilling spectacle, and cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly awaited this exciting contest in the World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: PM Modi lauds India's win over Bangladesh, says 'team in great form'

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: get up to 35% off on refrigerator

World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

Virat Kohli's heroic century inches closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record in World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE