World Cup 2023 semi-final schedule: Teams, fixtures, venues and more

The two semi-finals of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

The stage is set for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals, with the four tournament semi-finalists now determined. India and South Africa secured their spots early on, while New Zealand secured the fourth and final knockout position. All four teams showcased promising performances in the league stage, facing each of the nine other teams one by one. India stands as the only team entering the semi-finals undefeated, yet a single defeat could eliminate them from the tournament.

Semi-final 1: India will clash with New Zealand in the opening knockout fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, these two teams faced off in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, a match extended over two days due to rain, resulting in a victory for the Kiwis. Rohit Sharma's squad aims to avoid a repeat of history this time.

India vs New Zealand, Semi-final 1: November 15, Wednesday, 2:00 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Semi-final 2: Australia and South Africa will battle it out in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2023. Despite losing their first two league stage matches, Australia, a five-time champion, rebounded by winning seven consecutive matches to secure the third spot in the points table. South Africa, having won seven of their nine league matches, including a victory against Australia, might hold a psychological advantage. It remains to be seen if South Africa can overcome the Australian challenge once again and secure their first-ever spot in an ODI World Cup final.

Australia vs South Africa, semi-final 2: November 16, Thursday, 2:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata