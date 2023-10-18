World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad hit by viral fever ahead of crucial Australia clash in Bengaluru

The Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday, following their seven-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad the day before.

The Pakistan team has been hit by a viral fever just before their crucial match against Australia in Bengaluru. This highly anticipated match is scheduled for Friday and holds immense significance for both teams as they strive to progress further in the tournament. While a few Pakistani players fell ill in the past few days, the majority have now made a full recovery, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board's statement.

Pakistan has won two games and lost one, whereas Australia recently secured their first victory against Sri Lanka after suffering defeats against India and South Africa. Pakistan also faced a defeat in their previous match against their arch-rivals, India.

Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, the media manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stated on Tuesday that the majority of Pakistani players who fell ill with viral fever upon their arrival in Bengaluru have now recovered. However, a few players are still being closely monitored by medical professionals.

In recent months, Bengaluru, known as the Garden City, has experienced numerous cases of viral fever. It is possible that the change in weather may have caused minor health problems for the visiting team members.

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," Ahsan told PTI on Tuesday.

He further verified that the skipper and key batsman, Babar Azam, along with the leading pace bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, were in good health. The team conducted their training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

