Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs to register second biggest upsets of World Cup 2023

Meet the young cricketer who has broken Yuvraj Singh's record for fastest fifty by an Indian

NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

After Zomato’s ‘viral delivery girl’ in Indore sparks online debate, CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals truth

Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs to register second biggest upsets of World Cup 2023

SA vs NED: South Africa were all out at 207 runs in 42.5 overs while chasing a 245 runs target in World Cup 2023

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

In a thrilling turn of events at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the Netherlands created a major upset in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating South Africa by 38 runs. This remarkable victory marked just the third ODI World Cup win for the Netherlands, ending a 16-year drought since their last triumph against Scotland in the West Indies. Notably, this wasn't the first time the Dutch had outshone South Africa in recent times. Less than a year ago, they eliminated the Proteas from the T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning 13-run win on November 6, 2022, in Adelaide.

The Netherlands set the stage for their remarkable win in this rain-affected match, reaching a total of 245 for eight. Scott Edwards emerged as the hero, contributing 78 runs from 69 balls, and he received support from Roelof van der Merwe, who added 29 runs off 19 balls. Their partnership of 64 runs in just 37 balls towards the end of the innings played a pivotal role in crossing the 200-run mark.

Despite a formidable pace attack from South Africa that troubled the Dutch top-order, Aryan Dutt's unbeaten 23 runs off nine balls proved to be crucial in bolstering their total.

The Netherlands' bowlers also put on a stunning display during the death overs, conceding only 68 runs in the final five. South Africa found themselves in early trouble as Colin Ackermann dismissed Quinton de Kock for just two runs, and Roelof van der Merwe sent Temba Bavuma's stumps flying. With Aiden Markram clean-bowled by Paul van Meckeren and Rassie van der Dussen caught out off van der Merwe, South Africa was reeling at 44 for 4 in the 12th over. In a game filled with twists and turns, the Netherlands proved their mettle and added a significant chapter to their cricketing history by defeating South Africa in a high-stakes World Cup clash.

