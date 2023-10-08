World Cup 2023: India's openers suffer rare double duck misery, first since 1983

India's nightmare start - Openers dismissed for ducks, a first since 1983

India's campaign in the World Cup 2023 got off to a nightmarish start as they faced a disastrous batting collapse, with three of their top four batters dismissed for a duck. In their pursuit of 200 against Australia in Chennai, India found themselves in a precarious position at 2 for 3.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer failed to make any impact on the scoreboard at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood left the Chepauk crowd in disbelief with their carly breakthroughs. This marked the first instance in a World Cup match since 1983 where both Indian openers were dismissed for ducks. Back then, Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth had suffered a similar fate against Zimbabwe in a match famous for Kapil Dev's iconic 175-run innings.

In a rare turn of events in ODIs, India witnessed three of their top four batters departing without scoring a single run. The first to fall was Ishan Kishan, making his World Cup debut, as he chased a wide delivery from left-arm seamer Mitchell Stare, edging it to first slip fielder Cameron Green. Rohit Sharma followed suit, being trapped leg-before-wicket by Josh Hazlewood in the second over. Although Rohit reviewed the decision, it stayed umpire's call, leading to his dismissal. Shreyas Iyer completed the trio of ducks, mistiming a delivery from Hazlewood, and offering a simple catch to the cover fielder.

The responsibility of salvaging India's innings fell upon the shoulders of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after the initial setbacks. Additionally, Rohit Sharma's unfortunate dismissal marked him as the third Indian captain to be dismissed for al duck in a World Cup match, joining Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin in this unwanted list...

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his prowess with the ball, claiming 3 wickets as India successfully bowled Australia out for a total of 199. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 wickets each, while R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj contributed with one wicket apiece on a pitch where spinners dominated the proceedings during the first innings.