Will second phase of IPL 2024 be played outside India? BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides massive update

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has officially confirmed in a recent interview that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be relocated overseas. This decision comes in response to rumors suggesting that a portion of the lucrative T20 league may be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the upcoming General Elections in India.

The dates for the General Elections were announced on Saturday, prompting speculation about the potential relocation of the IPL. However, Shah clarified in his interview that the IPL will remain in India and will not be shifted to another country.

"No, it won't be moved overseas," Shah told Cricbuzz on Saturday (March 16).

The upcoming elections are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 4. The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 22 with an exciting match in Chennai between the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The dates for the first two weeks of the tournament have already been announced.

Contrary to speculation, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Saturday that the league will not be relocated to the UAE despite the general elections taking place in India during the same period. There have been numerous rumors circulating about the possibility of the IPL being moved to the Emirates due to the elections being held in seven phases. Reports have even surfaced on social media claiming that players were being asked to surrender their passports to their respective franchises.

"The IPL is not being shifted anywhere. We will soon announce the remaining fixture," Dhumal told PTI.

During previous discussions with PTI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confidently asserted that the entire tournament would take place in India, mirroring the successful 2019 season coinciding with the Lok Sabha election. The only remaining factor was the Election Commission's announcement of the poll dates.

In contrast, the league was relocated during the 2014 general elections under the UPA government's administration. The initial phase took place in the UAE before returning to India for the second phase.

