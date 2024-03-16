Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacts to being trolled over viral photo; says 'it has affected....'

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several workers injured

Made in just Rs 3 crore, this is India's biggest hit film in 2024, has already earned Rs 104 crore, to now stream on...

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections soon, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, 'will be held after...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacts to being trolled over viral photo; says 'it has affected....'

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several workers injured

This Mughal emperor wore different coloured clothes everyday due to...

10 animals that steal food from others

Mishri vs Sugar: Which is better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

Made in just Rs 3 crore, this is India's biggest hit film in 2024, has already earned Rs 104 crore, to now stream on...

Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacts to being trolled over viral photo; says 'it has affected....'

Recently, a photo of Dhanashree with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral, although it has since been deleted.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma make a dynamic duo, often showcasing their love and support for each other on Instagram. Dhanashree frequently accompanies Yuzvendra to his matches, showing her unwavering support for the leg-spinner. Fans can expect to see Yuzvendra in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), with Dhanashree likely cheering him on from the stands.

Recently, a photo of Dhanashree with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral, although it has since been deleted. Unfortunately, Dhanashree faced criticism and trolling for the image.

Dhanashree has recently addressed the issue of online trolling. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, "It's that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions.

"I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out, that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of me taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful."

"But this also made me realize that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale. Social media is a major part of my work and I can't give up which is why I have gathered courage today and my creative side here to come back on Instagram. Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don't forget I'm also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. And this is not done. It's not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up," she further said.

Dhanashree Verma, a wildcard entry on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, recently shared insights into her husband's, Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, reaction to her participation. In an interview, she revealed that Chahal was incredibly supportive, encouraging her to give her all and excel in the show.

"Yuzvendra is very supportive and unhone kaha mujhe aap jao show karo acche se (he said that you go and perform well on the show). He told me I'm the best and I should do good on the show. We both support each other a lot," Dhanashree said in the interview with ETimes.

Also read| RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement