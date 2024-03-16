Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacts to being trolled over viral photo; says 'it has affected....'

Recently, a photo of Dhanashree with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral, although it has since been deleted.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma make a dynamic duo, often showcasing their love and support for each other on Instagram. Dhanashree frequently accompanies Yuzvendra to his matches, showing her unwavering support for the leg-spinner. Fans can expect to see Yuzvendra in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), with Dhanashree likely cheering him on from the stands.

Dhanashree has recently addressed the issue of online trolling. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, "It's that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions.

"I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out, that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of me taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful."

"But this also made me realize that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale. Social media is a major part of my work and I can't give up which is why I have gathered courage today and my creative side here to come back on Instagram. Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don't forget I'm also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. And this is not done. It's not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up," she further said.

Dhanashree Verma, a wildcard entry on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, recently shared insights into her husband's, Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, reaction to her participation. In an interview, she revealed that Chahal was incredibly supportive, encouraging her to give her all and excel in the show.

"Yuzvendra is very supportive and unhone kaha mujhe aap jao show karo acche se (he said that you go and perform well on the show). He told me I'm the best and I should do good on the show. We both support each other a lot," Dhanashree said in the interview with ETimes.

