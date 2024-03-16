Twitter
RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 final to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

WPL 2024 Final
The Delhi Capitals, led by the inspirational Meg Lanning, are determined to secure their first Women’s Premier League title as they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the championship match on Sunday.

After falling short in last year's WPL inaugural edition, losing to the Mumbai Indians in the final, DC has shown a remarkable improvement this season. They have been in exceptional form, finishing at the top of the league standings with 12 points from eight matches.

In contrast, RCB ended up in third place during the league phase due to an inconsistent performance that resulted in eight points from as many games. However, they showed their potential by defeating the defending champions MI by five runs in the eliminator on Friday. All-rounder Ellyse Perry will play a crucial role in RCB's success on Sunday. Perry has not only been the highest run-scorer with 312 runs but has also impressed with her bowling, taking seven wickets.

Live streaming details

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be played on Sunday, March 17.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final be played?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be televised live on channels the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch the live stream the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Weather Report

Based on the latest weather forecast from weather.com, Delhi City is expected to experience a daytime temperature of 30°C and a nighttime temperature of 16°C on Sunday.

The sky is predicted to be overcast throughout the day and night. Fortunately, there is no precipitation expected during this time. The humidity levels are forecasted to be at 33% during the day, increasing slightly to 42% at night.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for being a high-scoring ground. The average first innings total at the stadium is 139, while the average second innings total is 133 in T20Is. In the 13 T20I games played at the stadium, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 4 matches, while chasing teams have won 9 games.

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: MM Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, JI Rodrigues, M Kapp, JL Jonassen, A Reddy, Radha Yadav, M Mani, T Bhatia (wk), S Pandey

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: S Mandhana (C), SFM Devine, DD Kasat, EA Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), S Molineux, G Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, S Asha, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh

