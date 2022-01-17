'Will be difficult': Harbhajan Singh issues BOLD statement on future of Pujara, Rahane

The future of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has been a hot topic throughout India's tour of South Africa. The veteran duo hasn't covered themselves in glory with their dull performances barring a 100-run stand in the second innings of India's second Test match versus South Africa. This could make their future a lot more difficult as per the opinion of Harbhajan Singh.

Both Rahane and Pujara scored their respective half-centuries in Johannesburg, but apart from their performances and contribution to the team has been a topic for debate. Moreover, with young players like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav waiting in the wings, Pujara and Rahane will have to justify their inclusion in the team with worthy performances as per the 'Turbanator.'

In a video uploaded on his youtube channel, Harbhajan spoke in depth about the recent performances from Cheteshwar Pujara and former captain of the Test team, Ajinkya Rahane.

"Rahane and Pujara's form has been the hot topic of debate for a while. Both played 50-run knocks in Johannesburg but expectations from seniors are much higher than this. The way ahead will be difficult for them as they didn't score that many runs," he said.

'Bhajji', as he fondly called by his fans and colleagues, also said that Pujara and Rahane have themselves opened the gates for younger players.

"The way Rahane and Pujara performed they have actually opened the doors for players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. Both players have been waiting for their opportunities," added Harbhajan.

Harbhajan who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket last year made another bold statement by predicting that opener Mayank Agarwal could lose his place in the Test team after failing to impress with the willow in the recent Test series.

"Mayank Agarwal got six innings but he didn't make use of the opportunity, which is a sign that someone like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill might come in for the next series," he stated.

Now that the Test series is finished, the attention switches to the three-match ODI series which commences from January 19 in Boland Park in Paarl.