Virat Kohli's successor: Here are the top 5 candidates for Team India's next Test captain

From Rohit Sharma to KL Rahul, here are the top five candidates we feel could be in the race to take forward the baton from Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli will no longer captain Team India in Test cricket after he made his decision public on Saturday, and the search for Team India's next captain in red-ball cricket hence begins. There are a few obvious candidates, like Rohit Sharma, who is the current white-ball skipper and was recently promoted to vice-captain in the Test team by BCCI.

KL Rahul stepped out to captain Team India in Virat Kohli's absence in the second Test match in Johannesburg, and he could be in the running too. Then, there's Rishabh Pant, who is young and has all the traits to be a good leader as evident from his time as captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the top 5 candidates who could be Virat Kohli's successor and Team India's next Test skipper: