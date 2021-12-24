As Harbhajan Singh retires, here are some major records held by 'Turbanator'

One of the great chapters in Indian cricket history came to an end as Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The 'Turbanator' will go down in history as one of the most decorated players both internationally and domestically.

"All good things come to an end," wrote Harbhajan in an emotional post on social media, along with a statement released on his youtube channel. As one of the all-time greats of the sport has decided to draw curtains on his illustrious career, let's take a look at some of the major records currently held by Harbhajan Singh:

First Indian player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket

Arguably one of the most memorable moments in Harbhajan's career, fans will always remember his brilliant displays against Australia in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar trophy.

While he's always had his moments against Australian players, Harbhajan rewrote the history books when he dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in the second test at Eden Gardens, thereby becoming the first player Indian player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Unbelievable two-wicket maiden overs in T20I cricket

The 'Turbanator' was a man who always rose high on big occasions, in another historic feat, the veteran bowler delivered two-wicket maiden overs in India's thumping win over England during the ICC T20I World Cup 2012. His bowling figures of 4-12 propelled India to a historic win over the English opposition. Moreover, Harbhajan also held the record for bowling most maiden overs in T20I cricket (5), although his feat was later bettered by Jasprit Bumrah who now holds the record with 8 maiden overs in the shortest format.

Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian off-spinner to rack up 400 wickets in Test cricket

Throughout his 23-year-old decorated career, Harbhajan broke many records, in fact, he was the first Indian off-spinner to rake in 400 Test wickets, a feat he achieved against the West Indies in 2011. He played a total of 103 Test matches for India, finishing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 417 dismissals.

Fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

The Jalandhar-born spinner tasted immense success not just internationally, but domestically as well. Harbhajan was one of the game's best entertainers, and he also loved playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He lifted the IPL trophy four times in 13 years and was very efficient for his franchises. In fact, Harbhajan is the fifth-highest wicket-taking bowler in the cash-rich league with 150 scalps in 163 caps.

Moreover, he's the third-highest Indian wicket-taking bowler, just behind Amit Mishra, and Piyush Chawla.