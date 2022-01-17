IND vs SA: Team India begin preparations for ODI series, BCCI shares pics

After suffering a 2-1 series loss to South Africa, the Indian cricket team have already begun their conquest for revenge as they gear up for the upcoming ODI series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared pictures of the Indian cricket team from Boland Park, where the first ODI of the three-match ODI series will take place.

In the pictures, stand-in skipper KL Rahul can be seen talking to his teammates who were all seen lined up in a huddle. Rahul has been designated to lead the Indian team in place of Rohit Sharma, who picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the tour of South Africa and has failed to recover in time for the ODI series.

Virat Kohli, who recently announced his decision to step down as the skipper of India's Test team, can also be seen in the pictures, as the Men in Blue waited in a huddle, possibly taking instructions from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Here are the pictures of Team India's preparations ahead of the ODI series versus South Africa:

ODI MODE



We are here at Boland Park to begin prep for the ODIs #TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/psMVDaNwbc January 17, 2022

The past couple of days have been very eventful for the Indian team and BCCI, as they suffered a 2-1 series loss to South Africa on Friday. The Men in Blue were favourites to win the Test series against a relatively inexperienced Proteas side, and despite winning the first Test match in Centurion by 113 runs, the visitors lost two back to back matches to surrender the series.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli dropped a big bombshell as he announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Test team. Kohli had earlier announced his decision to relinquish T20I captaincy last year, after which he got sacked as the ODI skipper also.

Rohit Sharma was hence handed the duties for limited-overs cricket, but he will miss India's first assignment since becoming the permanent skipper in limited-overs. The ODI series versus South Africa commences from January 19.