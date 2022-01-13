'Main pal do pal ka shaayar hoon': Netizens trend 'Purane' after Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane depart on Day 3

What just happened? Day 3 was supposed to start with the Indian batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara staying at the crease for a very very long time. However, things took a drastic turn after the Men in Blue lost their third wicket early on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Marco Jansen removed Pujara on the second ball of the third day, and the India skipper was joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle who is also struggling with the form. However, Rahane too did not manage to stay long as Kagiso Rabada sent him back after he scored just a run.

As soon as fans saw the two senior batters walk back to the crease at the start of Day 3, they started trending the word 'Purane' (mix of Pujara and Rahane) to express their unhappiness. Netizens want the two experienced batters to be rested.

Earlier, India had wrapped up the home team for 210 runs and grabbed a 13-run lead in the first innings. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked a brilliant five-wicket haul.

The three-match is currently tied at 1-1 and the last three days will be important in deciding the fate of the series.