Why Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from Indian cricket team is justified: Breaking down star batter's weaknesses | Opinion

Sarfaraz Khan averages 79 with the bat in first-class cricket

A lot has been said written about Sarfaraz Khan not being selected for the Indian Test team in the recently-announced squad. The 26-year-old batting genius has the highest batting average for any Indian player in history. Globally, only Don Bradman sits above him. Over the last three seasons in the Ranji Trophy, his numbers are what one would call Bradman-esque. Yet, he has been overlooked and naturally people are angry, alleging everything from favouritism to some weird communal angle. The truth, I fear, is something much simpler.

Sarfaraz Khan’s case for the Indian Test cap

Simply put, Sarfaraz Khan’s first-class numbers are astounding. In 37 games, he averages a phenomenal 79, having scored 13 centuries, including a triple ton. In each of the last three seasons of the Ranji Trophy, he has averaged over 100. No Indian player in cricket history has an average of over 75 in first-class cricket. In comparison, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the man who edged him out for national contention, averages 42. Of course tongues will wag at this perceived injustice.

What does the BCCI say on Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it easier for conspiracy theorists by being completely opaque about selection policies and strategies. A PTI report quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying that Sarfaraz is too far down in the pecking order for the Indian team because of his fitness and on and off-field behaviour. The explanation has riled up more people than it has placated.

What makes Sarfaraz Khan not the perfect choice for the Indian team right now?

Sarfaraz Khan is a generational batting talent. There is no doubt about that. But he isn’t fit for the Indian team right now, but not for any of the reasons the BCCI official mentioned. When I say fit, I do not refer to his physical fitness. If this physique is good enough for him to average 100 in Ranji, it isgood enough to merit a Test spot. Of course, there is a wide chasm in the standards in Tests and Ranji but a player like Sarfaraz can bridge that at 26.

Then what makes him ineligible for the Test cap, one might ask. There are two factors that prevent Sarfaraz from being a serious contender. The first is a perceived weakness against quick bowling and a failure to step up in the big games. The pathway to Team India is the India-A side. Sarfaraz failed to score runs when selected for the unofficial Tests for India-A. His other rivals have all proved their mettle at this level. This makes him go down in the pecking order.

Are Sarfaraz Khan’s Ranji numbers inflated?

The other factor is Sarfaraz’s batting order. Bulk of the runs scored by Sarfaraz are from the lower middle-order (numbers 5 or lower). However, the recent selections for Team India show that selectors tend to prefer batters who score in the top order. In the last 16 years, no batter batting in the lower-middle order for their domestic side has played for India as a specialist batter. Omissions like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey should tell Sarfaraz that he should change his batting position if he hopes to play for India some day. The assumption is based on an understanding that the best players for any team play in the top 4, because the lower-middle order operates against weaker bowlers with an old ball. Whether this is fair or not, this is the playing field for Sarfaraz right now. At 26, he still has a few seasons to make amends. Only time will tell if he can or not.