Why farewell to David Warner? Mitchell Johnson criticises former teammate, brings up Sandpaper Gate

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson launched a sensational attack on David Warner and chief selector George Bailey, asking why the veteran opener was given the luxury of a farewell Test. Johnson slammed Warner for 'never owning' the ball-tampering scandal.

In response to the discussions surrounding David Warner's expected farewell Test in January, Johnson accused chief selector George Bailey of being 'too close' to certain players, implying potential biases in team decisions. Johnson questioned why Warner, who has been involved in significant controversies in Australian cricket, including the Sandpaper Gate scandal, should be granted a hero's send-off.

In an op-ed for Western Australia, Johnson criticized Warner's lack of acknowledgment of his role in the ball-tampering scandal and questioned the decision to allow a struggling Test opener to determine his own retirement date. Johnson expressed concerns about the perceived arrogance and disrespect reflected in Warner's request for a farewell Test.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? Why does a struggling Test opener get to dictate his own retirement date? And why does a player at the center of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrant a hero's send-off?" Johnson wrote.

Johnson also scrutinized Bailey's role as chief selector, highlighting Bailey's close relationship with players, including Tim Paine, who faced a sexting scandal in 2021. Johnson pointed out Bailey's decision to distance himself from Paine's fate, leaving it to others to handle, and questioned whether Bailey's swift transition from playing to the role of chief selector had affected his impartiality.

"The handling of Warner in recent years, who played with Bailey in all three forms, raises the question of whether Bailey was simply too quickly out of playing and into the job and too close to some of the players," Johnson remarked.

As Warner prepares for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, Johnson's comments add a layer of controversy to the discussions surrounding the opener's farewell, raising broader questions about the selection process and the ethical considerations in celebrating players involved in past controversies.