'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

Mohammed Shami has been out of action since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has shared insights into his plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. With India set to face Ireland on June 5 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the US, Shami, recovering from an ankle injury, emphasizes the importance of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in determining his selection.

Although reports hint at Shami's potential inclusion in the last three Tests, he acknowledges the significance of performance in the IPL as a crucial factor in T20 World Cup selection.

'There's still a lot of time. There's an IPL before that. Whoever is playing well should be picked for the T20 World Cup. It's important to select the team basis the combination. If I'm performing well, I should be selected. Who will say no to the World Cup?,' Shami stated in an interview with News 24.

The ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan serves as India's final white-ball assignment before the T20 World Cup in June. Shami, along with senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, has been rested for the three-match series, where India currently leads 2-0.

Shami also commented on the player transfer of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, emphasizing that team dynamics are crucial. He mentioned the transient nature of player movements, emphasizing the importance of a captain handling responsibilities while maintaining team balance.

'Kisike jane se kisiko farak nahi padta '(See, it doesn't matter who is leaving). You have to see the team's balance... It's his decision to stay or leave.

'When you become captain, it's important to handle the responsibility while taking care of your performances. And that responsibility has been assigned to Shubman this time. He might have some load in his mind, but the players are more or less the same. So he doesn't need to worry. You need to manage players well and extract the best out of your players,' Shami added, providing insights into the dynamic nature of team compositions and leadership responsibilities.