When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has strongly hinted at Jasprit Bumrah's imminent return to international cricket next month. The talented fast bowler is expected to be included in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Reports of Bumrah's comeback to international cricket emerged online earlier today (July 27). Despite not having played any form of cricket for nearly ten months, he has made a remarkable recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI recently provided a positive update on Bumrah's progress at the NCA. The right-arm pacer is now bowling at full capacity and is expected to participate in practice matches to regain match fitness in the upcoming days.

Currently, the Indian team is involved in a multi-format series against West Indies. The tour will conclude with a five-match T20I series on August 13, after which the team will travel to Ireland for a three-match T20I series commencing on August 18. Hardik Pandya, who is leading the T20I team on the West Indies tour, is anticipated to miss the Ireland series, along with other key senior players.

Following the Ireland tour, India will participate in the ODI Asia Cup 2023, starting on August 30. To manage the workload of key players, it is likely that they will be rested for this tournament. Jay Shah has confirmed that apart from the Ireland tour, there will be consistency in team selection. He also added that Bumrah is fully fit and is expected to be included in India's squad for the Ireland series.

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland. There will be consistency in selections apart from Ireland tour," Jay Shah told reporters during a media conference on Thursday.

According to a report from PTI, Shah also disclosed that Hardik will be granted a period of rest following the West Indies tour, thereby indicating the selection of a fresh captain for the upcoming series. Bumrah, who captained India in a rescheduled Test match against England in July of last year, emerges as a strong contender to lead the T20I team during the Ireland tour.

